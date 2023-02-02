Boil water order issued for City of Deport

DEPORT, Texas (KXII) - The City of Deport is under a boil water order after a power failure Wednesday.

According to the city, there was a failure in a bypass valve which caused the city to issue the boil water notice.

Officials from the city said they will keep residents updated about the problems.

As of Thursday morning city hall does not have power, according to a social media post. Anyone needing help of any kind if asked to reach out through messenger on the City of Deport’s Facebook page.

Due to the weather and electricity being off a failure of the bypass valve at the water tower occurred. The City of... Posted by City of Deport on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.