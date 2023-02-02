How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries.

To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions.

First, check the ground to see which areas are slippery, and move slowly because it’s not always possible to see all of the icy spots.

Experts at The Mayo Clinic suggest carrying kitty litter or sand in a bag when going outside because they can be thrown on the ground to help create traction for you while walking.

Now in the case that you do slip and fall, don’t get up right away, this avoids the potential of causing a further injury.

Instead, take your time, lie there for a moment to assess how you feel.

Then, if you can get up, roll to one side, bend your knees toward you and push up with your arms and use your legs to stand up the rest of the way.

On the other hand, if you feel your injury will inhibit you to move, or make matters worse, call 911.

