Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries.

To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions.

First, check the ground to see which areas are slippery, and move slowly because it’s not always possible to see all of the icy spots.

Experts at The Mayo Clinic suggest carrying kitty litter or sand in a bag when going outside because they can be thrown on the ground to help create traction for you while walking.

Now in the case that you do slip and fall, don’t get up right away, this avoids the potential of causing a further injury.

Instead, take your time, lie there for a moment to assess how you feel.

Then, if you can get up, roll to one side, bend your knees toward you and push up with your arms and use your legs to stand up the rest of the way.

On the other hand, if you feel your injury will inhibit you to move, or make matters worse, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
WEATHER ALERT: An Ice Storm Develops This Evening, Overnight
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
A man was arrested at his home in Van Alstyne after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

avoiding slip and fall injuries
Slip and fall injuries
Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with...
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather...
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma