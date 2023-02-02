ICE: Dangerous Accumulations Possible

An Ice Storm Warning continues through 9 am Thursday for Atoka, Bryan, Cooke, Grayson, Love, Marshall, Montague, and Pushmataha Counties. A Winter Storm Warning covers the remaining zones of Texoma thru 6 am Thursday.

Freezing rain is expected to continue much of the night in both warning areas, but accumulations will be higher, up to a half inch, in portions of the Ice Storm Warning area. Expect ice amounts of a tenth two-tenths of an inch in the Winter Storm Warning area.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 20s - below freezing. Ice is expected to form on roads and increase in coverage as we get later into the evening. Beware of bridges that may get especially icy! This precipitation will freeze to exposed objects like trees and powerlines, and some tree damage and power failures can be expected as the night wears on and ice thickness increases.

A large upper low that’s driving this event passes on Thursday, freezing rain changes to a rain/snow mix during the day before ending Thursday evening. Some minor accumulations of wet snow are possible, but mostly it’s going to be better news as most roads melt by afternoon.

Skies clear and allow for another freeze Friday morning, and some re-freezing on roadways is possible but to a much lesser severity. Finally, warmer winds blow as we get near 50 on Friday and into the windy 60s by Sunday!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.