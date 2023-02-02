Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ICE: Dangerous Accumulations Possible

A little snow on Thursday, but temperatures rising above freezing
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Ice Storm Warning continues through 9 am Thursday for Atoka, Bryan, Cooke, Grayson, Love, Marshall, Montague, and Pushmataha Counties. A Winter Storm Warning covers the remaining zones of Texoma thru 6 am Thursday.

Freezing rain is expected to continue much of the night in both warning areas, but accumulations will be higher, up to a half inch, in portions of the Ice Storm Warning area. Expect ice amounts of a tenth two-tenths of an inch in the Winter Storm Warning area.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 20s - below freezing. Ice is expected to form on roads and increase in coverage as we get later into the evening. Beware of bridges that may get especially icy! This precipitation will freeze to exposed objects like trees and powerlines, and some tree damage and power failures can be expected as the night wears on and ice thickness increases.

A large upper low that’s driving this event passes on Thursday, freezing rain changes to a rain/snow mix during the day before ending Thursday evening. Some minor accumulations of wet snow are possible, but mostly it’s going to be better news as most roads melt by afternoon.

Skies clear and allow for another freeze Friday morning, and some re-freezing on roadways is possible but to a much lesser severity. Finally, warmer winds blow as we get near 50 on Friday and into the windy 60s by Sunday!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
A resident at a Sherman apartment complex was almost left without heat Monday night because of...
Almost left without heat in freezing weather, Sherman resident raises concern about apartment maintenance

Latest News

IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
Full Morning Weather 2/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/31/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/31/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/30/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/30/2023