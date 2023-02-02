Ice turning to slush for Groundhog’s Day

Good morning Texoma and Happy Groundhog’s Day. Another round of freezing rain moved over Texoma Wednesday night. Most of Texoma remains under an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning until closer to noon later today. There have been reports of downed trees and power outages associated with this ice event.

However there is finally some good news. Thursday’s temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time since Sunday. Combined with 50% chance of scattered showers throughout Thursday, the above freezing temperatures and rain will help clear up and melt this week’s ice. The bad news is that any spots that aren’t dried up by Thursday night will have a chance to refreeze going into Friday as temperatures dip back down below freezing.

Remain cautious when driving. With road conditions improving, it’s easy to think it’s clear to drive normal. Icy bridges and overpasses as well as black ice remain driving threats. Additionally, be mindful when getting out of the car or stepping outside your house, as sidewalks, steps and driveways are likely very icy after Wednesday night’s freezing rain.

Thursday’s rain will dwindle by this evening and Friday’s highs will be in the 40s with clear skies. By Friday afternoon, all will be melted. Temperatures will rise up to the 50s and 60s going into the weekend and next week.

Take it easy on the roads today, but conditions will improve throughout Thursday. We’ll wait and see if the groundhog thinks we’re in for more winter weather for February.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

