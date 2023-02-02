Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

Love County roads treacherous, emergency management says
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.

Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.

Fabian Kiefel was driving a tank of ethanol alcohol to Tito’s in Austin.

“One of my biggest concerns is other drivers sliding into me,” Kiefel said.

Kiefel said many of the other drivers have paused the route.

“It’s just because of the road conditions, a lot of roads are closed off right now,” Kiefel said. “So they’re calling in and just not taking that chance, and I can understand that.”

As a professional driver and a Nebraska resident, Kiefel said defensive driving is key in weather like this.

But if it gets too bad, he’ll pull over too.

“When I do get near the Texas border I’ll go ahead and start talking with other drivers and see what the conditions are like for them,” Kiefel said.

Love County Emergency Management said county roads are treacherous, and many are impassable, such as Ran Road in Enville.

Ardmore’s utility director said trash pickup has been paused because the landfill is closed, and side roads are too slick for the trucks to get around.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Ice turning to slush for Groundhog’s Day
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

Latest News

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car...
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car...
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
avoiding slip and fall injuries
How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions
avoiding slip and fall injuries
Slip and fall injuries