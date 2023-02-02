Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.

Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.

Fabian Kiefel was driving a tank of ethanol alcohol to Tito’s in Austin.

“One of my biggest concerns is other drivers sliding into me,” Kiefel said.

Kiefel said many of the other drivers have paused the route.

“It’s just because of the road conditions, a lot of roads are closed off right now,” Kiefel said. “So they’re calling in and just not taking that chance, and I can understand that.”

As a professional driver and a Nebraska resident, Kiefel said defensive driving is key in weather like this.

But if it gets too bad, he’ll pull over too.

“When I do get near the Texas border I’ll go ahead and start talking with other drivers and see what the conditions are like for them,” Kiefel said.

Love County Emergency Management said county roads are treacherous, and many are impassable, such as Ran Road in Enville.

Ardmore’s utility director said trash pickup has been paused because the landfill is closed, and side roads are too slick for the trucks to get around.

