Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.(Woodward, Mark | Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.

OBN said they seized 114 Kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of over a half million dollars.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said his agency is committed to aggressively targeting these criminal organizations trafficking drugs into the state.

“Meth took the lives of over 600 Oklahomans last year and many more lives are at risk if these shipments are able to reach the streets,” said Anderson.

This is an ongoing investigation so no additional details about this case are being released at this time, according to OBN.

They add, anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to send OBN a direct message on Facebook. All tips remain anonymous.

On January 31, 2023, OBN Agents seized 114 Kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of over a half million...

Posted by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Ice turning to slush for Groundhog’s Day
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with...
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman...
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
Crews are working to clear up a crash in the southbound lanes of US-69 in Atoka County.
Crews working to clean up semi-truck spill after crash in Atoka County
A Pauls Valley man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for a crash that killed...
Pauls Valley man sentenced to five years for 2019 crash that killed two children