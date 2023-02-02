OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.

OBN said they seized 114 Kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of over a half million dollars.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said his agency is committed to aggressively targeting these criminal organizations trafficking drugs into the state.

“Meth took the lives of over 600 Oklahomans last year and many more lives are at risk if these shipments are able to reach the streets,” said Anderson.

This is an ongoing investigation so no additional details about this case are being released at this time, according to OBN.

They add, anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to send OBN a direct message on Facebook. All tips remain anonymous.

