OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up.

The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

