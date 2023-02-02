Texoma Local
Patchy Re-Freezing Tonight, Say Good-Bye To The Ice on Friday

Southerly weekend winds get us into the 60s by Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The large upper low that’s kept us icy for four days is passing this evening, precipitation ends and skies begin to clear. Temperatures return to the 20s so beware of re-freezing overnight.

Friday sports sunny skies and highs between 45 and 50 degrees. Nice!! There’s a chance of freezing fog forming Saturday morning, that should be our last time to use the word “freezing” in our forecast for a while as daytime highs rise into the 50s Saturday and the windy 60s for Sunday.

A fresh shot of rain arrives Tue-Wed of next week, scattered non-severe thunderstorms are possible in the warmer weather pattern that’s expected.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

