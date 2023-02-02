Texoma Local
Pauls Valley man sentenced to five years for 2019 crash that killed two children

A Pauls Valley man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for a crash that killed two children back in July of 2019.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for a crash that killed two children back in July of 2019.

William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve sixty months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in Indian country, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patchell was driving on a country road at more than twice the posted speed limit when he hit a family vehicle. The collision resulted in the deaths of two children, the premature birth of a third child, and extensive injuries to two adults.

An investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) determined Patchell’s vehicle was traveling more than 80 miles per hour just before the collision, according to the district attorney’s office. Based on the evidence collected, OHP determined Patchell’s speed caused the collision.

Patchell was initially charged in Garvin County District Court with two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree, but the case was dismissed pursuant to McGirt v. Oklahoma on September 7, 2021.

A press release states, on November 2, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Patchell for involuntary manslaughter.  The case was prosecuted in federal court because the victims were members of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation, and within the Western District of Oklahoma.

On April 8, 2022, Patchell pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with involuntary manslaughter for causing the death of the two child victims.

According to the district attorney’s office, Patchell was sentenced Monday to serve sixty months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick. Judge Wyrick also ordered that upon release from prison, Patchell must serve three years of supervised release.

