Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing them to death

DANA POINT, Calif. (KCAL) - A driver was arrested and accused of slamming his car into a bicyclist, then getting out and stabbing the rider to death.

In the aftermath of the attack, a black mountain bike with a crushed back tire was left on its side in the middle intersection, and a white Lexus was stopped nearby, the windshield caved in.

Investigators said they believed the driver of the Lexus intentionally hit the bike before he got out and stabbed the cyclist, killing him.

“Oh, that’s terrible,” local resident Amanda Torres said. “Like I can’t believe it. Especially in Dana Point. It’s the worst thing.”

Torres said she is left wondering if the suspect is from out of town since Dana Point, California, is known to be a laid-back beach town where people are happy to share the road.

“As far as relationships or motive, we have no idea at this time because the investigation is so fresh,” said Sgt. Mike Woodruff with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department is investigating if the attack was a road rage incident taken way too far or if the suspect and victim somehow knew each other.

Police said the main reason the suspect is in custody is because of some good Samaritans who intervened and held onto him until police arrived.

“There were actually locals that were able to detain him when the police arrived,” Woodruff said.

It’s a small comfort to Torres that those strangers stepped in to help.

“It’s probably nice Dana Point people, you know, surfers type, strong men, I’m sure,” she said. “That wouldn’t let this, wouldn’t let someone like that get away.”

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or of the victim at this time.

