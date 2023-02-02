Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be on the lookout for ice patches and black ice.

“There are still some icy spots out there for sure, definitely confirm that so don’t get a false sense of security, you may be able to drive no problem on one stretch of road then next thing you know, you’re on a piece of ice and you could be spinning out of control,” Sgt. Mullen said.

And if you end up in a ditch, Sgt. Mullen said you’re safest inside your vehicle, which is the best way to keep warm.

But if you find yourself in the middle of the road, then call 911 for assistance.

