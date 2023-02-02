Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be on the lookout for ice patches and black ice.

“There are still some icy spots out there for sure, definitely confirm that so don’t get a false sense of security, you may be able to drive no problem on one stretch of road then next thing you know, you’re on a piece of ice and you could be spinning out of control,” Sgt. Mullen said.

And if you end up in a ditch, Sgt. Mullen said you’re safest inside your vehicle, which is the best way to keep warm.

But if you find yourself in the middle of the road, then call 911 for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
WEATHER ALERT: An Ice Storm Develops This Evening, Overnight
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday.
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
A man was arrested at his home in Van Alstyne after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

avoiding slip and fall injuries
How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions
avoiding slip and fall injuries
Slip and fall injuries
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather...
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma