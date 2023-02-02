Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday.

According to the City of Ardmore, a car slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd.

Temporary stop signs have been put in place.

The signs will be there until the city gets the parts to repair the signal, according to the city.

