Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore

A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday.
A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday.(City of Ardmore - Government)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday.

According to the City of Ardmore, a car slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd.

Temporary stop signs have been put in place.

The signs will be there until the city gets the parts to repair the signal, according to the city.

This morning a vehicle slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd. Temporary...

Posted by City of Ardmore - Government on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Patchy Re-Freezing Tonight, Say Good-Bye To The Ice on Friday
Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight....
How to prepare for potential power outages
Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday.
Body found in Sherman identified
Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with...
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store

Latest News

“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
OHP trooper saves the lives of mother and children
Paris Police are warning residents of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs due to the...
Be aware of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs, police say
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat