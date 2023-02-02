Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.

Towing and wrecking companies are swamped as they clean up scenes following car accidents. Don Green, a Bob Utter Tow Driver, says these conditions are hard on drivers.

“Doesn’t matter how light you are or how heavy you are, ice isn’t your friend, it’s going to get you,” Green said.

The towing manager of Big Daddy’s Truck and Trailer, Sonnie Osborne, said there are a few common mistakes drivers make that cause accidents on icy roads.

“Drivers not paying attention, thinking that they can test the brakes on a bridge and on the ice, and just inexperience mostly because of the amount of snow we do get here,” Osborne said.

In addition, Green told me about a few more situations that cause drivers to end up in a wreck during winter road conditions.

“Going too fast, not expecting what’s coming up around the corner, not giving enough space between you and the other person,” Green said.

Ben Kingston, manager of Lone Star Haulin’, was too busy for a proper interview today. However, he did tell me he and his crew cleaned up a loaded propane truck that rolled over on 82 today near Craft road.

Other Vehicles got stuck trying to get the truck upright. This included two Lone Star Haulin’ trucks, a Bells firetruck, and an ambulance.

When working accidents like this one, tow companies take precautions to keep themselves safe. This includes standing behind vehicles for an extra layer of protection.

“Watching where everybody is at…making sure no one is in the line of cables and just keeping an eye on everybody,” Osborne said.

These workers are on scenes to help people and families. However, every time they clean up a wreck, they put themselves at risk.

“People don’t slow down or move over for us…and that’s what the biggest cause is on our end that gets us killed or hurt, please just move over,” Green said.

If you are getting out on the roads be sure to drive slow, or your vehicle may be the next one getting towed out of a ditch.

