Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman...
Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.(Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Leanos’ passenger, Nathaly Leanos, 25, of Duncan, was flown to the Duncan Regional Hospital with head and arm injuries. She was admitted in fair condition, according to OHP.

Troopers said Maria was not injured.

According to the report, Maria was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Nathaly was not.

OHP said the cause of the crash was due to speed for weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

