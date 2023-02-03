Texoma Local
Assessing ice and water damage in homes and cars

If you have insurance, “sometimes your insurance company can actually refer you to a company or a person who would be able to make your repairs.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Texas (KXII) -While you were staying put and staying warm in your home, you may have experienced a pipe burst, leaving you without water or the damage the water left behind.

AAA Texas warns homeowners from scammers targeting you and your situation.

Daniel Armbruster, AAA Spokesperson said, “if you feel like in your gut something’s weird, it probably is.”

Here are some things to be cautious of, “anytime someone approaches you, trying to sell you something and you haven’t approached them, always of course be cautious about that, you know if they’re asking for payment up front in full, that’s a red flag.”

But if you have insurance, “sometimes your insurance company can actually refer you to a company or a person who would be able to make your repairs.

And if you had to bear the cold and start your engine, Armbruster said, “dead batteries, flat tires were some of the top calls that we saw this week in winter weather here in Texas.”

If your car did make it through the ice, it’s still a good idea to do a maintenance check.

“Air pressure in your tire goes down when it’s cold outside so check your air pressure and then also your battery. A battery loses a third of its power when we see freezing weather so if your battery is over three years old, it probably took a beating,” added Armbruster.

And once we stay above freezing, you may want to give your car a good scrub, “when the roads are treated, the chemicals are great for de-icing the roads ways but it can also stay in your undercarriage for a long time in your vehicle, it could cause corrosion.”

If you suffered any property damage due to this week’s ice storm, the State of Texas wants you to report it.

This will allow emergency officials to determine where immediate resources are needed and if the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance.

For the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

