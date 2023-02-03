Texoma Local
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.

The Cooke County Sheriff's Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.
(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.

In a press release, Sheriff Ray Sappington said the 10-year-old, unvaccinated cow became ill, and the owners believed it was choking or having other breathing issues.

The owners, two additional assistants, and a veterinarian were all exposed to the saliva of the animal in attempts to save the cow, according to the release.

The cow died as a result of the rabies, and was sent to the state for further testing.

The press release states the remaining herd of cows have been quarantined and vaccinated. The five humans who were exposed have been receiving treatment.

Sheriff Sappington said further testing is being done, but it is believed that the cow was exposed to a rabid skunk which transmitted the disease.

The sheriff’s office, the cattle owner, veterinarian and state authorities are all working to ensure the incident remains contained.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office encourages all animal owners to have their pets and livestock vaccinated to help combat the spread of this disease.

