Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Patchy fog and overnight refreezing
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.
OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
FILE - A voter casts her ballot on Election Day, on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Marshall High School...
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘Fan the flame’
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Bodies found in hunt for missing rappers set for autopsies
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time