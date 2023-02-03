Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.

(KXII) - Federal agents are asking for help locating an Arkansas man, accused of possessing several bombs.

According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where they found multiple explosive devices. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.

Mehta, 31, is 5 ft. 11 inch. and weighs about 160 lbs. He is believed to have ties to eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.

Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, but immediately call 911.

