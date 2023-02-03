Texoma Local
ODOT clears last road in Love County

Roads across Texoma are in dangerous condition following the most recent winter storm.
Roads across Texoma are in dangerous condition following the most recent winter storm.
By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray.

ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30.

“Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley.

Henley said patience and pretreatment is what helped keep roads safe before and during the ice storm.

“Two to three hours before the storm we started pretreating,” Henley said, " We started pretreating roads which of course are bridges, overpasses, and steep hills and when the ice hit we went out.”

Even though there is a thaw the treat is still going to be effective February 3.

Henley did mention that with icy roads come more road conditions like potholes, but they want to focus on what’s on the roads right now.

“We got our roadways clear and now we are hoping for some wind to dry these roads,” said Henley, " and we can go home; our crews have been working around the clock since Monday morning and we had to split our crews.”

ODOT is still asking drivers to keep a safe distance between other cars, and be mindful of black ice.

