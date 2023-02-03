Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Patchy fog and overnight refreezing

Clear Friday skies will end Texoma’s ice event
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re almost past this week’s ice event Texoma! After a below freezing overnight, some wet roads will have frozen to make for some slick spots on the morning commute. South of the Red River, some areas are experiencing some patchy morning fog that will reappear for Saturday morning as well.

Aside from those cautions, Friday’s clear skies and highs in the 40s will put an end to any lingering ice across our area. Better yet, the winds will rotate out of the South. This will help Texoma warm up into the 60s by the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead, another round of rain is heading towards Texoma Tuesday and Wednesday. But with warmer temperatures, it’ll simply be rain. What a relief!

Enjoy the warmer weekend Texoma. We’ve earned it!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
OHP trooper saves the lives of mother and children
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.
OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Thurs, Feb 2
Morning Forecast - Thurs, Feb 2
IH 35 & US-70 1pm 1/31/23
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
Full Morning Weather 2/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/31/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/31/2023