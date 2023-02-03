Patchy fog and overnight refreezing

We’re almost past this week’s ice event Texoma! After a below freezing overnight, some wet roads will have frozen to make for some slick spots on the morning commute. South of the Red River, some areas are experiencing some patchy morning fog that will reappear for Saturday morning as well.

Aside from those cautions, Friday’s clear skies and highs in the 40s will put an end to any lingering ice across our area. Better yet, the winds will rotate out of the South. This will help Texoma warm up into the 60s by the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead, another round of rain is heading towards Texoma Tuesday and Wednesday. But with warmer temperatures, it’ll simply be rain. What a relief!

Enjoy the warmer weekend Texoma. We’ve earned it!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV



