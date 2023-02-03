As roads begin to thaw, dispatchers catch a break from busy week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The few degrees above freezing seemed to help clear most of the roads in Texoma on Thursday.

“It’s better conditions than it was the last few days,” said Tony Rabito, a driver. “There’s a lot more people out right now.”

Texoma is thawing out.

“My boss wouldn’t let any of us go to work until it was so, and today he still thought it was still a little bit sketchy, so tomorrow we’ll all be back to work,” said Rabito. “It was still a little bit sketchy, so tomorrow we’ll all be back to work.”

While most people prepare to head back to the office as the ice melts, the treacherous winter storm only kept dispatchers busier than usual.

“It was just a total onslaught of accidents,” said Leland Booher, the communication supervisor for Sherman Police. “We sort of just stay ready for that sort of thing. That’s sort of our life in dispatch.”

Sherman Police said it responded to about three dozen motorist assists and road hazards since Monday.

“The past couple of days have been a higher volume of calls but not so much the super intense accidents,” said Booher.

Dispatchers also helped direct police to more than 40 crashes.

“I would want folks to know that like that we really care about them, and we really care about our responders,” said Booher.

“Hopefully, they’ll get a break,” said Rabito. “Thanks to all the guys and girls that have been out helping people.”

A break is something dispatchers said they’re happy to have back now that the ice is melting.

“We’re able to take lunch breaks now,” said Booher. “Little things like that. The gas isn’t all the way down. It’s sort of a regrouping, gathering stats, and what’s been happening the past couple of days.”

It’s back to the norm while waiting for whatever the next six weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil, have in store.

“Resettling, resetting, and getting ready to go again.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.