SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The Southmayd Fire Department invites you to join them for a pancake day breakfast on Saturday.

The event will be held at Southmayd Baptist Church at 8 a.m.

One plate will cost $7, which will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a drink.

All proceeds will benefit the Southmayd Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.