Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

Magen Fieramusca (left) and Heidi Broussard with her newborn daughter (right)
Magen Fieramusca (left) and Heidi Broussard with her newborn daughter (right)(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Magen Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of Heidi Broussard, 33.

Travis County prosecutors say Fieramusca waved her right to appeal.

The conviction follows a crime in Austin, Texas, that began with the disappearance of a 3-week-old baby girl and was followed with widening interest as the investigation unfolded and police zeroed in on Fieramusca.

Police say the child was later found alive at a home in the Houston area along with Broussard’s body in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.
OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Patchy fog and overnight refreezing

Latest News

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.
Roads across Texoma are in dangerous condition following the most recent winter storm.
ODOT clears last road in Love County
If you have insurance, “sometimes your insurance company can actually refer you to a company or...
Assessing ice and water damage in homes and cars
The Southmayd Fire Department invites you to join them for a pancake day breakfast on Saturday.
Southmayd Fire hosts pancake breakfast