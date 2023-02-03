Texoma small businesses recovering after closing for winter ice storms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Empty chairs, tables, and parking lots have been the reality for small businesses as Texoma begins to thaw. They are beginning to open following the winter weather.

Owner of Cackle & Oink BBQ, Aaron Vogel, says this time of the year is always slow and hard on business.

“To have an ice storm come through again this year, you know it affects a small business,” Vogel said.

Vogel says this storm also took a toll on their equipment, adding another financial burden.

“Unfortunately, through this storm, we lost our furnace out front here, so not only did we lose sales those two days but we’ve got a big repair coming up next week,” Vogel said.

From a loss in sales and storm damage, there is also a human toll.

“It definitely hits our employees hard because they have families to feed, bills to pay,” Vogel said.

It’s equally tough for people who are self-employed. Stephanie Crowell is a hair stylist at Imperial Barbers in Denison. She says their shop was closed from early Monday afternoon and opened its doors for the first time Thursday morning.

“We don’t get to work, we don’t get to make money,” Crowell said.

Despite the ice - Stephanie kept a sunny disposition as she said she is hopeful for booming business ahead.

“We don’t have any good reasons to worry, we’re just gonna keep going,” Crowell said.

This weekend is predicted to be sunny and warm.

“Everyones has cabin fever, so it’s gonna be a busy weekend,” Vogel said.

So after being cooped up all week, Stephanie hopes it is time for another haircut.

“It’s the best place to come,” Crowell said, referring to the barbershop.

These businesses are hoping for full parking lots, chairs and stomachs this weekend.

