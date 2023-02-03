Texomans react to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast

(KXII) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, signaling six more weeks of winter.

Residents of Texoma had mixed reactions to the forecast.

“I wish that he looked in another direction to not see his shadow, because this is awful,” Natasha Ortiz said. “Especially living in Texas, I feel like we’re not prepared at all here.”

“Honestly, I’m really excited for it,” Jeremiah Hendry said. " I like the cold weather, Texas gets a little bit too much of the heat. I feel more alive in the cold than the warmth, it’s invigorating for me, so I really enjoy it.”

“Six more weeks is just some more cold, basically,” Thomas Hazelwood said. “I really don’t think about the weather changing, but if it happens it happens.”

“Don’t see your shadow next time,” Eli Mahan said. “I really don’t’ like the cold, I’d rather not wear a sweatshirt, so, I don’t like the cold.”

“I’m happy because I mean I like this kind of weather,” Sean Whittamore said. “I think it’s cool. But some people would call me crazy because I like this kind of weather. I love it.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.