Freezing Fog for Breakfast, Wind for Lunch

After a sunny and cool Friday, we’ll run cold again tonight, in the range of 30 to 35 degrees. Evaporation from the “big melt” has left a positive moisture flux at ground level, meaning soil moisture is being pulled into the near-ground layer of the atmosphere. This, along with nearly calm winds and clear skies, bodes well for fog formation.

Since we’ll be in the range of freezing, any fog that forms is likely to be “freezing fog”, which can create an almost undetectably fine coating of ice on bridges and the like. So, if you see fog Saturday morning, be careful behind the wheel!

The fog is blown away by mid-morning as strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph kick in. Saturday will see a lot less sunshine than Friday, but highs will still get into the 50s with winds up to 30 mph from the south. Drier air works in on Sunday, after a cold start we’ll get into the 60s. Nice!

The next weather-maker arrives Tuesday as an approaching upper wave fires up a chance of showers or perhaps a few non-severe thunderstorms, this is expected to be an all-liquid event and it may last for a couple of days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

