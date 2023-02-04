Muenster sends two to the college ranks

MUENSTER Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are sending two student-athletes to the college ranks with Colton Deckard and Gredan Wolf signing their letters of intent.

Deckard, a decorated running back and linebacker for the Hornets, will continue his playing career at Louisiana Tech.

Wolf will step onto the mound at Louisiana Monroe to continue playing baseball at the college level.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.