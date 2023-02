JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County.

In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.

Nothing to see here in Oklahoma, just another group of illegal aliens. Ten illegals in this group believed to be... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 3, 2023

