Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two Madill standouts sign to play college football

Madill duo sign for football
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - After signing day was iced out on Wednesday, the signings returned with two in Madill on Friday.

Madill football standout River Shaw is headed to Northeastern State University to play tight end for the Riverhawks next season. Stephen Sisco has signed to play his college football at UCO. Both played a big role in Madill’s success last seaosn.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a major bust Wednesday.
OBN agents seize more than half a million dollars of meth
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Freezing Fog for Breakfast, Wind for Lunch

Latest News

Ponder-Whitesboro Boys Hoops Highlights
Ponder-Whitesboro Boys Hoops Highlights
Ponder-Whitesboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Ponder-Whitesboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Whitewright-Honey Grove Boys Hoops Highlights
Whitewright-Honey Grove Boys Hoops Highlights
Whitewright-Honey Grove Girls Hoops Highlights
Whitewright-Honey Grove Girls Hoops Highlights
STU-Austin College Men's Hoops Highlights
St. Thomas-Austin College Men’s Hoops Highlights