Two Madill standouts sign to play college football

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - After signing day was iced out on Wednesday, the signings returned with two in Madill on Friday.

Madill football standout River Shaw is headed to Northeastern State University to play tight end for the Riverhawks next season. Stephen Sisco has signed to play his college football at UCO. Both played a big role in Madill’s success last seaosn.

