Whitesboro girls cross country receives State rings

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The state champion Whitesboro Lady Cats cross country team received their state championship rings on Friday.

The ceremony was held at halftime of the Whitesboro-Ponder basketball game. The Lady Cats won the 3A state title back in November. Whitesboro already has their medals, now they have the matching rings to celebrate their championship.

