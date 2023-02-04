Texoma Local
Whitesboro girls cross country receives State rings

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The state champion Whitesboro Lady Cats cross country team received their state championship rings on Friday.

The ceremony was held at halftime of the Whitesboro-Ponder basketball game. The Lady Cats won the 3A state title back in November. Whitesboro already has their medals, now they have the matching rings to celebrate their championship.

