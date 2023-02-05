Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions

ADA, Okla. (KXII) -An Ada officer sustains life threatening injuries after a serious fall due to the icy conditions.

Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.

It happened Monday afternoon and his wife Tawanda Northcutt has been documenting his progress on Facebook.

She says he is still in ICU and is making progress but has had issues with paralysis.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.