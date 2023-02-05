Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions

Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) -An Ada officer sustains life threatening injuries after a serious fall due to the icy conditions.

Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.

It happened Monday afternoon and his wife Tawanda Northcutt has been documenting his progress on Facebook.

She says he is still in ICU and is making progress but has had issues with paralysis.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted by the FBI and ATF for possessing several bombs.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.
Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County.
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County

Latest News

The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
BRAYEL BROWN SANKOFA JOURNEY
Sankofa Journey a walk of celebration and education
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire