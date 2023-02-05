Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County.
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted by the FBI and ATF for possessing several bombs.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.
A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.
Magen Fieramusca (left) and Heidi Broussard with her newborn daughter (right)
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

Latest News

Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies