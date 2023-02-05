Texoma Local
Gorgeous End to the Weekend

Calm winds and warm temperatures before more rain
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
February will have a hard time beating Sunday’s weather. Saturday’s gusty winds will calm down and the temperatures climb even higher. All of Texoma will have clear skies with highs in the 60s! Plus there is a full moon Sunday night! The one downside is parts of Texoma will begin Sunday with some patchy fog that will heavily reduce visibility for drivers. The upside is it won’t be a freezing fog like Saturday’s as overnight temperatures will stay just above freezing.

Some late day cloud cover will keep Sunday’s overnight lows in the 50s for another warmer than normal day of highs in the 60s for Monday. That all changes Tuesday with a cold front moving through Texoma bringing a day’s worth of showers and storms. Temperatures will begin to feel more wintry for the remainder of the week with next weekend looking chillier with temperatures in the 40s.

So enjoy Sunday while you can! It may be the best weather day February has to offer.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

