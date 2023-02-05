Texoma Local
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital

The Hilburn's were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire Department.
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire Department.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Marietta, Okla. (KXII) -One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash in Marietta on Friday.

The incident shut down the highway for nearly three hours.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jamaar Carter Jr., 22 and Jalen Harvey, 19 were driving north in a semi truck on I-35 when they slowed down for traffic, causing a motor home occupied by a Roger and Julie Hilburn to crash into them.

The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire Department.

Troopers said Roger was flown to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead and Julie was flown to another hospital in stable condition.

Carter and Harvey were also taken to the hospital with arm and internal injuries.

A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire