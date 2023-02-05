Texoma Local
One person sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire



By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One person was sent to the hospital after their hotel room caught fire.

Saturday around 4:30 a.m. both Sherman Police and Fire responded to the Quality Suites in regards to a structure fire.

Sherman Fire Chief Billy Bob Hartsfield tells News 12 that the occupant in Room 112 is the probable cause.

Hartsfield said the couch in the hotel room initially caught fire, spreading to the rest of the room.

The occupant was taken to the local hospital with burn injuries.

Sherman Fire says while just Room 112 sustained fire damage, several rooms sustained water damage from the sprinklers.

