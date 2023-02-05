Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall

Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture in his skull.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -A Pontotoc jailer is in a medically induced coma.

According to his sister, Kenny Fowler, 32 was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot Monday morning.

She says it appeared he slipped and fell on ice.

It’s unclear how long Fowler was laying on the ground until he received medical attention but that he suffered from hypothermia.

Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture in his skull.

He remains sedated in Oklahoma City’s ICU.

A cash app for medical bills has been created, $theotter1998.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted by the FBI and ATF for possessing several bombs.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.
Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County.
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
“It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond.”
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies.
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.
Destiny Lee, John Michael Hawk, and Kristen Hale (left to right) were arrested for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged burglary in Pushmataha County

Latest News

The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
BRAYEL BROWN SANKOFA JOURNEY
Sankofa Journey a walk of celebration and education
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire