Sulphur honors 2013 State Championship team for 10-year anniversary

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Just 10 years ago, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs Basketball team achieved the ultimate goal in all of team sports. A perfect season capped off by winning a championship trophy. Continuing their legacy today with a chance to turn back the clock one more time to that magical season, as they were recognized by the Bulldogs of today.

At halftime of the Sulphur-Plainview boys’ basketball game the 2013 Class 3A Girl’s State Champion Lady Bulldogs, who when 30-0 during their title run, got back together for their 10-year reunion to be recognized by their community with all smiles in Sulphur as the Lady Bulldogs hit the court once again.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.