Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Congressman Josh Brecheen announces in-person town hall meetings in Eastern Oklahoma

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding in-person town hall meetings in February.
Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding in-person town hall meetings in February.(www.congress.gov)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding in-person town hall meetings in February.

The meetings will be held in Bartlesville, Claremore, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pryor, and Tahlequah on Monday, February 13 and Monday, February 20.

Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma, according to a press release.

Schedule for Monday, February 13:

9:00am – 10:00am

Durant Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

12:00pm – 1:00pm

McAlester Town Hall

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215

1802 E. College Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501

3:30pm - 4:30pm

Tahlequah Town Hall

Armory Municipal Center

100 N. Water Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Muskogee Town Hall

Martin Luther King Center

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

Schedule for Monday February 20:

9:00am – 10:00am

Okmulgee Town Hall

OSU Institute of Technology

Student Union

E. 1st St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers North Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say

Latest News

A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from...
Judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl....
WWII airman remains identified
A water main was damaged in Johnston County Monday.
Water main break reported in Johnston County