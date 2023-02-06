Texoma Local
Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

