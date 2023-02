DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department announced the passing of K9 Bors Sunday.

According to the department K9 Bors passed away Saturday night.

Police said Bors served for many years and played an important role in taking hundreds of pounds of drugs off the street.

The Durant Police Department regrets to announce that K9 Bors passed away last night. He served Durant for many years... Posted by Durant Police Department, Durant Oklahoma on Sunday, February 5, 2023

