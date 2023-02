DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Flames engulfed a trailer home in Denison Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials told News 12 they were informed the owner of the home located on Webster Lane and 1417 has been gone for the past week.

The department is investigating what sparked the flames, and are looking in to the use of gas.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

