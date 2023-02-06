Judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms is unconstitutional.

It’s the latest challenge to firearms regulations after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation’s gun laws.

Lawyers for Jared Michael Harrison had argued his Second Amendment right to bear arms was being violated by a federal law that makes it illegal for “unlawful users or addicts of controlled substances” to possess firearms.

Harrison had been charged after police found a revolver and marijuana in his car.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick ruled that stripping someone of their right to possess a firearm because they use marijuana is not constitutionally permissible.

