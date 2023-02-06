Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Troopers found a small jar of marijuana in his center console, $3,606 in US currency in the passenger floorboard, and 46 pounds of packaged marijuana in the back seat.

Swartz told police that he was legally selling it to a medical marijuana shop.

Troopers confirmed that Swartz does have a marijuana transport license, but he did not have the paperwork required for each shipment.

Swartz was charged with drug trafficking, as well as speeding.

Swartz faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Sulphur Superintendent Matt Holder said he is aware of the arrest, and that Swartz is still employed by the school, but is on administrative leave.

