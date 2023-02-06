Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suspect at large after fatal shooting, police say

Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.

Paris Police said a 31-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 1300 block of W Cherry St on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

According to a press release, witnesses told police a black man retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face after a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim was transported to PRMC-ER and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect is still at large. This is still an ongoing investigation

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire
Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County.
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.

Latest News

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Flames engulfed a trailer home Sunday afternoon in Denison.
Flames engulf Denison trailer home
The Durant Police Department announced the passing of K9 Bors Sunday.
Durant Police Department announce passing of K9
Car repair shops expecting hectic week as repairs from the ice storm begin
Car repair shops expecting hectic week as repairs from the ice storm begin