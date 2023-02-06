Suspect at large after fatal shooting, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.

Paris Police said a 31-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 1300 block of W Cherry St on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

According to a press release, witnesses told police a black man retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face after a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim was transported to PRMC-ER and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect is still at large. This is still an ongoing investigation

