Very Windy Monday

Monday morning is kicking off with some patchy fog across parts of Texoma. Visibility will be lower than normal so be cautious if you’re heading out on the road. The big story for Monday are the stronger winds out of the south. They’ll reach speeds of around 20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Aside from the wind and fog, it’ll be another warmer than normal February day with highs in the 60s and maybe even some 70s in some parts.

The strong winds are ahead of Tuesday’s cold front that will start moving through Texoma in the early morning hours. It will drop temperatures back to more normal February weather, but more importantly is the rain and storms it will stir up. Tuesday is looking like a full day of on and off storms throughout all of Texoma that will even linger into Wednesday morning. Parts of Texoma can expect an inch of rain from this system.

After the cold front it’s back to normal winter temperatures as it’s looking like a chillier weekend ahead.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

