Windy, Wet, And Cold Tuesday

Our warm weather comes to an abrupt end late tonight or early Tuesday as a fast-moving cold front replaces our 70-degree air with Tuesday afternoon readings in the chilly 40s. Winds will gust from the north to around 30 mph behind the front making for Tuesday afternoon wind chills near 30 degrees, bundle up!

Meanwhile, an upper wave now moving over the desert southwest approaches from the west and boosts the lifting over the passing front. Expect several rounds of showers and non-severe thunderstorms beginning Tuesday morning and lasting on and off through mid-day Wednesday. This will be an ALL LIQUID event.

The rain ends before sunset Wednesday as the wave departs to the east. Expect clear, cold night and sunny cool days as the weekend draws closer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.