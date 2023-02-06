WWII airman remains identified

(KXII) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that the remains of a captured World War II airman have been identified.

According to a press release, the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles W. Eeds, 23, of Durant, Okla, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war, were accounted for on Oct. 25, 2022.

In late 1941, Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Eeds died July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

In January 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 312 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Eeds will be buried May 19, 2023, in Norman, Okla.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.