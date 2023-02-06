Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WWII airman remains identified

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl....
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles W. Eeds, 23, of Durant, Oklahoma, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for Oct. 25, 2022.(DPAA)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that the remains of a captured World War II airman have been identified.

According to a press release, the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles W. Eeds, 23, of Durant, Okla, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war, were accounted for on Oct. 25, 2022.

In late 1941, Eeds was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Eeds died July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

In January 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 312 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Eeds will be buried May 19, 2023, in Norman, Okla.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say

Latest News

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding in-person town hall meetings in February.
Congressman Josh Brecheen announces in-person town hall meetings in Eastern Oklahoma
A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from...
Judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
A water main was damaged in Johnston County Monday.
Water main break reported in Johnston County