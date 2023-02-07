Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

Pictured above from left to right: Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick...
Pictured above from left to right: Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital.

Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.

A report from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office states the attack was caught on surveillance video. The footage showed the four inmates luring Markice Walker into a cell and beating him.

The report states after the attack a jailer found what appeared to be a broom handle with dried blood on it.

Walker was flown to OU Medical due to severe head trauma, according to the report by the sheriffs department. Markice’s wife said he was in stable condition, but sustained a fractured eye socket from the altercation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert School bus driver arrested for child porn
Durant PD held a procession before laying K-9 Officer Bors to rest on Monday
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9

Latest News

A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a...
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
Police arrested Anthony Byrd, 61, for possession with intent to distribute
Healdton man arrested; charged with possession with intent to distribute
Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, wanted by the FBI and ATF for possessing several bombs, was arrested on...
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
The 10-year renewal of the City of Ardmore’s GAPS sales tax will be on the ballots on Feb. 14.
Ardmore GAPS sales tax renewal on Feb. ballot