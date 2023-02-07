4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital.

Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.

A report from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office states the attack was caught on surveillance video. The footage showed the four inmates luring Markice Walker into a cell and beating him.

The report states after the attack a jailer found what appeared to be a broom handle with dried blood on it.

Walker was flown to OU Medical due to severe head trauma, according to the report by the sheriffs department. Markice’s wife said he was in stable condition, but sustained a fractured eye socket from the altercation.

