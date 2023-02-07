Bells duo signs with Ouachita Baptist

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - It was a double signing day at Bells High School with Cooper Smith and Brock Baker signing to play football at Ouachita Baptist.

Smith had a tremendous career in the trenches for the Panthers. Now he’s headed to Ouahicta Baptist to play his college ball.

Joining him is his talented teammate Brock Baker, who put pen to paper as well. Baker will play for Ouachita, where his brother, Bo Baker is a part of the team too.

