Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bells duo signs with Ouachita Baptist

Bells duo signs with Ouachita Baptist
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - It was a double signing day at Bells High School with Cooper Smith and Brock Baker signing to play football at Ouachita Baptist.

Smith had a tremendous career in the trenches for the Panthers. Now he’s headed to Ouahicta Baptist to play his college ball.

Joining him is his talented teammate Brock Baker, who put pen to paper as well. Baker will play for Ouachita, where his brother, Bo Baker is a part of the team too.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in ICU after a serious fall due to icy conditions
Fowler also hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture...
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital

Latest News

Plainview's Keith to OSU, Winchester to SOSU
Plainview’s Keith and Winchester headed to play college football
Plainview's Keith to OSU, Winchester to SOSU
Gunter Football sends trio to college ranks
Gunter's Marshall to LeTourneau, Williams signs with Navarro
Gunter’s Marshall and Williams sign to move onto next level
Seminole-Grayson Softball Highlights
Seminole-Grayson Softball Highlights