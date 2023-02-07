Charles Christopher Palmer appointed Chickasaw Lighthorse Chief of Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Charles Christopher Palmer Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department chief of police to fill the leadership vacancy created when former chief Michael K. Manning recently retired, the Chickasaw Nation announced Tuesday.

“Chief Palmer has the education, training, and experience needed to continue the record of effective leadership of the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police,” Governor Anoatubby said. “During his career he has served in a variety of roles, allowing him to gain keen insight into the history, operations, and goals of the department. He is well prepared to lead the department as it works to protect public safety, enhance individual security and effectively administer justice.”

The press release states, Palmer’s 17-year career in law enforcement began in October 2005, a year after the department itself was reestablished in the modern era.

“I told Governor Anoatubby I was a 22-year-old kid when I started with this department, so the Chickasaw Nation is the only thing I’ve ever known,” Palmer said. “As this department has grown, I’ve grown. I’ve matured with this department and with the Chickasaw Nation.”

Palmer adds while he has goals for the department, previous leadership has already set the stage for continued success.

